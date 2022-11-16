indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.67, but opened at $8.26. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 27,265 shares.

Specifically, CTO Scott David Kee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,900.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669 shares in the company, valued at $5,465.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INDI. TheStreet upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after buying an additional 1,556,028 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.5% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after buying an additional 855,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,287,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,385,000 after buying an additional 464,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,121,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

