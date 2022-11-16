indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 1.0 %

INDI stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.69. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,503,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,789,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,490.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,503,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,789,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 430,000 shares of company stock worth $3,515,200 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

