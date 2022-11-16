indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
indie Semiconductor Stock Down 1.0 %
INDI stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.69. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.
Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor
Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About indie Semiconductor
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.