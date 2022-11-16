indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
indie Semiconductor Stock Down 1.0 %
indie Semiconductor stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.69.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.
