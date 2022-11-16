IndiGG (INDI) Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $110,039.35 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

