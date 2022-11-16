Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.
Shares of INFI opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
