Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of INFI opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,022 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,249,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 132,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

