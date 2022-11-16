Ingenta (LON:ING) Trading Down 0.4%

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 121.55 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.44). 1,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.45).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £19.56 million and a PE ratio of 1,100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.55.

Get Ingenta alerts:

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Ingenta’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.