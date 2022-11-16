InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Update

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of IHT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,193. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

