InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

TSE:IPO traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.38. The company had a trading volume of 623,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of C$1.61 and a 1-year high of C$5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.41. The firm has a market cap of C$294.57 million and a PE ratio of 2.52.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 1.1300001 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InPlay Oil Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPO. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.25 target price on InPlay Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

