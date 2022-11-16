Insider Buying: Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ALIT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 2,717,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.57 million. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alight to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

