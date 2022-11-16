Insider Buying: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) CEO Acquires 1,750 Shares of Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 1,750 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $24,237.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Crescent Energy stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. 514,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after buying an additional 47,624 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,756,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 144,976 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

