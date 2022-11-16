Insider Buying: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) CEO Acquires 182,400 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 182,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,518. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

