Insider Buying: Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Rating) insider George Zage acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.24 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of A$1,235,550.00 ($829,228.19).

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Whitehaven Coal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Whitehaven Coal’s previous Final dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 5.03%. Whitehaven Coal’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

