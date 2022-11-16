Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,112.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. 512,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,987. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWAN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clearwater Analytics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,679,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth $19,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,545,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,078 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,996,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

