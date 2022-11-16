Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CAO Sells 1,934 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.2 %

FICO traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $617.87. The stock had a trading volume of 194,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,241. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.82. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $623.61. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.80.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 129.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 327.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

