Insider Selling: Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Rating) insider Marc Henderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.38), for a total value of A$16,800.00 ($11,275.17).

Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Marc Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.38), for a total value of A$5,700.00 ($3,825.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

