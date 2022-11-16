Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells 225 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $13.53 on Wednesday, reaching $1,394.50. 3,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,220.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1,234.61. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.