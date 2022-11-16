Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells 123,578 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $3,100,572.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00.
Pinterest Stock Performance
NYSE PINS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 25,301,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,964,271. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.34 and a beta of 0.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinterest (PINS)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.