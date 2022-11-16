Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells 123,578 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $3,100,572.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 25,301,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,964,271. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.