Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,740,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Zammit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,947. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

