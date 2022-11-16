Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells 4,254 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $255,495.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. 292,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

