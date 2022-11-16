Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance
Shares of USPH stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.54. 2,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,760. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31.
U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 54.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.