Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.54. 2,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,760. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 54.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.