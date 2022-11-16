Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sells 4,551 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $16,520.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,012,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,498.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $15,791.97.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sammy Khalifa sold 2,946 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $11,459.94.

On Thursday, September 15th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $18,977.67.

On Monday, August 29th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,097 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,691.51.

On Thursday, August 25th, Sammy Khalifa sold 3,072 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $12,687.36.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 1,521 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $6,023.16.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,294. The company has a market capitalization of $398.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 789,751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter worth $216,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter worth $77,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.