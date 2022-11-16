Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sells 4,551 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $16,520.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,012,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,498.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $15,791.97.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Sammy Khalifa sold 2,946 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $11,459.94.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $18,977.67.
- On Monday, August 29th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,097 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,691.51.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Sammy Khalifa sold 3,072 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $12,687.36.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 1,521 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $6,023.16.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 8.9 %
Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,294. The company has a market capitalization of $398.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
