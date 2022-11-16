Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) shares rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.81. Approximately 2,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 132,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
The stock has a market cap of $563.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $7,269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 141,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 498.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 128,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,586,000 after acquiring an additional 117,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 723,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 116,434 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
