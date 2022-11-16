Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $13.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of IAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 8,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,696. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -935.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 702.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth $198,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

