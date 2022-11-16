Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $13.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.
Integral Ad Science Price Performance
Shares of IAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 8,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,696. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -935.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
