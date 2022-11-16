Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lifted by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. 654,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,224,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

