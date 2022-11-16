Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $2.58

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.58, but opened at 2.46. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 2.41, with a volume of 250 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 3.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.04 by -0.05. The firm had revenue of 162.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 176.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Further Reading

