Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.73

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.73 and traded as high as C$25.95. Interfor shares last traded at C$25.76, with a volume of 179,698 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IFP. CIBC cut shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Interfor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.18.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Stories

