International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after buying an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.55. 20,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,576,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

