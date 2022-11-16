International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 1.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

International General Insurance Price Performance

IGIC remained flat at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. International General Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International General Insurance

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

(Get Rating)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

Further Reading

