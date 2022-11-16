International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGICGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 1.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

International General Insurance Price Performance

IGIC remained flat at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. International General Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.19.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGICGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International General Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

(Get Rating)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

Further Reading

Dividend History for International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.