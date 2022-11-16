International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,587,000 after buying an additional 39,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in International Paper by 35.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

