Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in October

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,908,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 119,916,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 473.2 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Up 0.9 %
IITSF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. 10,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,684. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (IITSF)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.