Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,752 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

