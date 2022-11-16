Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 477.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.