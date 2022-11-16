Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,834,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.45 and a 200 day moving average of $293.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

