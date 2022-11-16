Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 31,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,376,736 shares.The stock last traded at $81.35 and had previously closed at $81.82.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

