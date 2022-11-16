Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Holdings Raised by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. 46,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

