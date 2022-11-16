Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

ICMB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 23,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

