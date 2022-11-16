IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) PT Lowered to $8.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Benchmark from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

IonQ Stock Down 5.7 %

IONQ stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. IonQ has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,470.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

In other IonQ news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $27,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 244,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,370.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $27,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 244,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,370.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $39,467.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,399.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,819 shares of company stock worth $107,815 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth about $211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in IonQ in the third quarter valued at $21,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

