IOST Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IOST has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $153.03 million and $7.00 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00576197 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.74 or 0.30004780 BTC.

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

