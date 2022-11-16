IOST Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $153.23 million and $7.77 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.27 or 0.00576470 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.24 or 0.30027411 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.