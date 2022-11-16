IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 8% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $606.77 million and $7.77 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001318 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006014 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000641 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002285 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00014222 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000157 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
