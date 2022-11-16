iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 9.4%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.81. 455,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,032,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

iQIYI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,115.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 10.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 623,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,515 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Further Reading

