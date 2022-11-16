IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.18% of IQVIA worth $71,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.69.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $224.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.16 and a 200-day moving average of $210.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

