IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Down 11.5% in October

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 178,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

IRadimed Stock Performance

IRMD stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.65. 297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,397. The firm has a market cap of $360.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. IRadimed has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.92.

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in IRadimed by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IRadimed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IRadimed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About IRadimed

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

