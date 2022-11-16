iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Lifted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after buying an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,704,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,169,000 after purchasing an additional 393,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,403,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,311,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $97.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,899. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28.

