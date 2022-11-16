iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.18% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $21,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 158,895 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,785. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $62.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

