iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290,454 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

