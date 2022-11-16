iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Darrow Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 897,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 449,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after purchasing an additional 167,413 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 892,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,497,008. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $63.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80.

