iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,141 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.6% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned approximately 1.47% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $28,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5,494.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 56,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 142,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 107,665 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4,514.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 350,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after buying an additional 343,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

USRT traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,071. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $68.08.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.