iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Wealthsource Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,344 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 8.0% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $109,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.15. 3,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,561. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.26.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

