iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,021,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $78,763,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,600 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 771,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 853,587 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. 149,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,469,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

